NZ First, Labour and the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party?

I wasn’t aware that the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis party was part of the new coalition. I don’t recall anyone voting for them yet already we have been informed that there is to be a referendum on the legalisation of the personal use of cannabis.

Voters indicated by voting for NZ First that they supported a referendum on race-based seats yet the referendum we will be getting instead is one about legalising cannabis for personal use.

The weed Green Party have negotiated this and it makes me really angry because they have the unmitigated gall to also state that they really care about mental health. Everyone knows how much damage cannabis does to young undeveloped brains and how excessive use of it is linked to mental illness.

An internal party email has revealed a raft of policy concessions for the Greens in Government, including a referendum on the full legalisation of the personal use of cannabis. […] “We will help fix the mental health system.

Not with the legalisation of cannabis for personal use you won’t!

The mandate from the people was not for personal use but for medical use.

If they really want to achieve something they should forget the referendum and instead pass legislation to make medical cannabis legal or at the very least ensure that it is decriminalised for sick people who grow, buy and use the medical version of cannabis that has low THC. They have the support of Labour and probably NZ First so should be able to get it through as the Act party would also support it.

-NZ Herald