Be surprised to find out where NZ First’s support really comes from

While we’re waiting for Winston, and we’re sick of “experts” guessing what will happen next, it’s nice to see someone do some original work:

In the map above, the green colour represents polling places where party vote support for NZ First was below the national vote, and the purple indicates where it was above.

The first thing the map reveals is a clear urban-rural divide.

In the big cities, support for NZ First is generally below the country as a whole. However, support for NZ First is generally above average in the rural, more sparsely populated areas.

This is particularly the case in Northland and the Bay of Plenty, regions where leader Winston Peters has had a presence for periods of his career as an MP for Tauranga and, more recently, Northland.

In fact, almost one in five party votes for NZ First were cast in eight electorates in the Northland, Bay of Plenty or East Coast regions (including the Māori seats of Te Tai Tokerau and Waiariki).

They also won strong support in the Wairarapa, Waikato and Whanganui electorates.

NZ First continues to enjoy above average support in most of the Māori seats, which is perhaps surprising given the party’s desire to hold a national referendum on their existence.