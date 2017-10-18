NZ Politician builds awesome entertainment unit for young child

While waiting for Winston’s New Zealand First board to make their decision a New Zealand politician spent their weekend building something special for a young child. Can you guess who built this?

A) James Shaw

B) Bill English

C) Chris Hipkins

D) Jacinda Ardern

E) Paula Bennett

F) Kelvin Davis



I think it is a fantastic labour of love ( forgive the pun) but as some of the commenters mentioned on his Facebook post, one could be forgiven for wondering what kind of a profession he is preparing the “young fella” for.

Afterall what career requires the following skills?

1) The ability to unlock padlocks and pull deadbolts as well as open gate latches.

2) Wheels to help move heavy objects

3) A calculator

Hmmmmm