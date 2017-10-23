The NZEI vultures are circling partnership schools

It seems that teacher’s union NZEI’s first priority post-election is to try and kill off partnership schools instead of focussing on the schools in the state system that are failing the kinds of students currently being successfully educated in Partnership schools.

I fail to see how closing down or hamstringing a set of schools that are doing a great job for kids and families that have otherwise had poor outcomes is going to improve education.

Teachers urge Labour to follow through with charter schools pledge A major teachers’ union is hoping charter schools will go, despite two Māori Labour MPs supporting their existence. Labour MPs Kelvin Davis and Willie Jackson have both publicly said they want existing schools to stay open, even though Labour campaigned on abolishing them. […] The party has since softened its policy, saying it would allow some charter schools to remain as ‘special character’ schools. The difference between a special character school and a charter school is the former teaches the national curriculum, while the latter can set their own. Both are publicly funded. Mr Jackson told Three’s The Hui on Sunday he’s okay with the party’s current policy. “We’ve made it clear that we don’t support big business coming into schools. Absolutely support what Chris Hipkins has been saying in terms of special character schools, I think that can work as long as our kids are being looked after.” […] Ms Stuart says Labour, NZ First and the Greens are on a similar page with charter schools. “Between the three of them, many of those policies are policies we would like to come to fruition. We’re looking forward to seeing the money go into our public education system, rather than into privatisation.” “We’re totally focused on ensuring we have a high quality public education system in New Zealand, and charter schools isn’t really a part of that,” says Ms Stuart.

Charter schools have proven themselves and on this blog, we have highlighted their successes many times. The only reason why Ms Stuart and her union attack Partnership schools is because they view any public funding spent on them as money rightfully belonging to State schools. The complete irony of this view is that if Labour now turns some Partnership schools into State schools by calling them Special Character schools they will then cost the taxpayer a hell of a lot more to run. They will also be prevented from continuing the alternative education that has been so successful for so many.

-Newshub.