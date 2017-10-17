Pediatrician Smacks Down Transgenderism

A pediatrician spoke passionately recently about the dangers of convincing children they are transgender and then prescribing them hormone blockers and the video of her “rant” went viral. I watched the video and it was so refreshing to hear some common sense on the issue. It is very discombobulating to hear people speak about transgenderism as if it is not a mental disorder.

Medically Gender dysphoria was described as a mental disorder until the politically correct got hold of the language and before we knew what was happening all of a sudden a mental disorder had morphed into an “identity.”

Guerrilla attacks on our language have allowed people like the man below to be described without a hint of embarrassment as a young girl because once you change the language everyone who is gender confused or all-out crazy is now allowed to have an “identity.”

[…] Dr. Michelle Cretella went on a lengthy rant about how it is child abuse to indulge children who are gender-confused by helping them “transition” to the gender they think they are. Cretella said: Chemical castration is what you’re doing when you put any biologically normal child on puberty blockers. It’s treating puberty like a disease, arresting a normal process which is critical to normal development and bad for kids.

Sterilization: not good for kids. Prepping them for what will likely result in a case in girls a double mastectomy at 16 — not how you treat depression or anxiety and I have plenty of experience treating teenagers with depression, anxiety, even suicidal depression. Indoctrinating pre-school kids with the lie that you can be trapped in the wrong body, again, that’s disrupting their normal reality testing and cognitive development. Those things are abusive. As to the studies, there are two that I am aware of that claim affirming your child’s gender confusion is good for them. Number one, it assumes that coaching a child into a fixed-false belief is mentally healthy. Science doesn’t allow you to assume your conclusion. Number two, those studies are extremely small. Number three, those studies are very short term. And number four, the control group of “mentally healthy children” are the siblings, most of them are siblings of the trans-identifying child. Oh, and there’s a number five, the parents were the ones evaluating the mental health of the children. This is not science…I don’t think you need to have an M.D. or a Ph.D to know that’s not science — that’s ideology masquerading as science.

She explained how you cannot just walk into a doctor’s office and say that you identify as a disabled person and ask for your leg to be removed but you can say that you identify as a woman and ask for your genitals to be cut off and they will take your mental disorder perfectly seriously and will perform the operation to mutilate you.