People with these extreme views sadly live amongst us and even teach at our institutions of higher learning. They reflect an attitude that is bewildering in its lack of logic and hostility towards white people.

[…] they made some great counter-arguments. Probably the most compelling was that Twitter is a platform for people who aren’t as privileged as me. Marianne Elliott, a human rights advocate who wrote the book Zen Under Fire, noted, “I don’t think being civil and reasonable should be a prerequisite for oppressed groups responding to provocation.” After being on the receiving end of many uncivil tweets last week, a lot of them from anonymous users, I have to ask: where is the line between incivility and simply being a troll? For Elliott, there is a big difference. She views angry oppressed people and anonymous trolls as two distinct groups, “motivated by very different things and with very different levels of access to systemic power”. […] I was told multiple times by Twitter folk that because I was a white male, my comments weren’t welcome on questions of race, sexism and similar issues. I admit, I didn’t know what to say to that. On one hand, I’m entitled to express my opinion – just like everyone else.[…]

– Stuff

A math education professor at the University of Illinois says the ability to solve geometry and algebra problems and teaching such subjects perpetuates so-called white privilege.[…] “On many levels, mathematics itself operates as whiteness. Who gets credit for doing and developing mathematics, who is capable in mathematics, and who is seen as part of the mathematical community is generally viewed as white,” she writes. Further, she says mathematics operates with unearned privilege in society, “just like whiteness.”

-Fox News

Earlier this year author Reni Eddo-Lodge released her internationally successful and provocatively titled book Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race in which she unapologetically points out that ‘racism is a white problem’. ‘White privilege is a manipulative, suffocating blanket of power that envelops everything we know, like a snowy day,’ she poignantly wrote about the marginalisation of black people.

-Elleuk.com

The lesson of the day was white privilege, the idea that white people enjoy unearned advantages due to their race. Her exercise was meant to show that white people receive greater public profile for many of the occupations society deems to be the most important. This isn’t a required subject, but one Ms. Hardy has elected to teach for the past four years.[…] When a Grade 11 anthropology teacher at a high school in Caledon, Ont., passed out Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack to her class last spring, one of her students, Logan Boden, was skeptical. He declared white privilege to be a racist ideology. The teacher responded, “Coming from a white male …,” according to Mr. Boden. […] “I’ve seen a lot of social-justice warriors and feminists use the term … to shut people down, to say their opinion isn’t valid because they’re white,” he said. “It’s a term basically coined to make you feel bad for being white.”

-beta.theglobeandmail.com