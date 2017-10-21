Photos of the Day

A coat sale in Copenhagen, Denmark! 1936.
A security guard aims his gun at a man who holds a knife at the throat of a 22 year old woman in a kidnapping attempt in a Hollywood parking lot, November 23, 1973. Guard shoots and kills man. Woman fine.
April 30, 1992 store owners arm themselves to defend their stores in Koreatown, LA at Western Ave and 5th St during the 1992 Rodney King Riots. (April 30, 1992).
Wagon train heads west as they Leave Council Bluffs, Iowa 1852.
Little Rock, AR protest against the integration of 9 black students into a white school, 1959.
A policeman directs buses in the intersection of Trafalgar Square in London, May 1929.
March 1944. A child in the Ozarichy hostage holding camp tries to wake up his frozen mother. She will never wake up. It is extremely sad that so many victims died. But we should learn from their sacrifice. The reality of war will never change.
The Centipede performed by dancers in Brussels. 1929.
Lights are installed on the Eiffel tower for the Paris Exhibition. High above the River Seine two electricians work on the lights on the Eiffel Tower which will illuminate the Paris Exhibition at night. The Eiffel Tower (French: La Tour Eiffel, nickname La dame de fer, the iron lady) is a puddle iron lattice tower located on the Champ de Mars in Paris. Built in 1889, it has become both a global icon of France and one of the most recognizable structures in the world. The tower is the tallest building in Paris and the most-visited paid monument in the world. Named for its designer, engineer Gustave Eiffel, the tower was built as the entrance arch to the 1889 World’s Fair. The tower stands 324 metres (1,063 ft) tall, about the same height as an 81-storey building. Photo by Horace Abrahams/Getty Images.
Alfred Hitchcock and Grace Kelly having a cup of tea on the set of ‘Dial M For Murder’, 1954.
Fully functional miniature Cadillac made for the children of the Royal Family of Siam, shown in England, 1913.
Computer pioneers John Mauchly and J. Presper Eckert on a model of the Apollo Lunar Rover at the Chicago Museum of Science and Industry, 1972.
Feelings were running pretty high in the South Pacific.
Screen actress Francis Farmer being carried away by police after a psychotic episode in a courtroom. 1943.
A construction worker hangs from a crane cable during construction of the Sydney Harbour Bridge c.1930
A child watches as Warsaw Pact tanks invade Czechoslovakia, August 1968. Troops from Poland, Hungary and Ukraine, I believe, invaded Czechoslovakia on 20 August 1968, in response to the westernization of Czech society, i.e. long hair, blue jeans, and The Rolling Stones. Czechoslovakia spent the next 21 years under repressive Soviet rule.
House Burning 1942. A Russian woman’s reaction to losing her home in 1942. Who knows what – or who – was inside.
A man hypnotizing four people for the camera back when hypnosis was extensively practiced by reputable physicians. During the early years of the daguerreotype hypnosis was extensively practiced by reputable physicians in Europe and America. Although hypnotism eventually became associated with black magic and the supernatural, scientific interest in the phenomenon dates back to the late sixteenth century. Its therapeutic use both as a form of anesthesia and as a cure for disease was known from the 1830s. In 1848 the anesthetic properties of chloroform ended wide spread medical practice of hypnotism, and it soon drifted back to marginal uses and quackery. This curious daguerreotype shows a doctor, or operator, standing and staring at the camera, and four subjects, seated with their eyes closed and hands clasped in supplication. The doctor palms the head of the male sitter, who in turn is linked elbow to elbow to the three women. The photograph demonstrates the procedural method and medical theory of magnetic sleep, which held that a magnetic fluid emanated from an operator to a patient; through it suggestions could be made directly to the subject’s mind and indirectly through the mind upon the body. Whipple’s composition suggests an electric battery made up of human cells; the viewer completes the circuit by returning the gaze of the hypnotist. John Whipple, a Boston scientist, was one of the first suppliers of chemicals to American daguerreotypists. By 1843, for health reasons, he had abandoned the manufacturing process and established himself as a photographer. Whipple is most celebrated for his detailed views of the moon taken between 1849 and 1851 through a telescope at the Harvard College.
Henry Ford poses on the first car he built, the Ford Quadricycle, 1896.
Wimbledon Tennis Championship, 1922.
A police photograph of German Olympic athlete Dora Ratjen who had been arrested at a train station on suspicion of being a man in a dress. Magdeburg. Germany. September 21. Dora Ratjen competed in the women’s High Jump at the Munich Olympics in 1936. “Ratjen was born in Erichshof, near Bremen, into a family described as “simple folk”. The father, Heinrich Ratjen, stated in 1938: “When the child was born the midwife called over to me, ‘Heini, it’s a boy!’ But five minutes later she said to me, ‘It is a girl, after all.'” Nine months later, when the child, who had been christened Dora, was ill, a doctor examined the child’s genitalia and, according to Heinrich, said “Let it be. You can’t do anything about it anyway.” Dora stated, also in 1938: “My parents brought me up as a girl [and] I therefore wore girl’s clothes all my childhood. But from the age of 10 or 11 I started to realize I wasn’t female, but male. However I never asked my parents why I had to wear women’s clothes even though I was male. “On 21 September 1938, Dora took an express train from Vienna to Cologne. The conductor of the train reported to the police at the station in Magdeburg that there was “a man dressed as a woman” in the train. Ratjen was ordered out of the train and questioned by the police. He showed his genuine documents which said he was a woman, but after some hesitation, admitted to being a man and told his story.”
Here’s a Navy battleship World War I recruiting station being built on Union Square NYC, 1917.
Gunner signals the start for the skoll 6-day event at Wembley Arena c1980.
Captain Robert Scott took a gramophone on his South Pole Expedition to entertain his men. Chris, one of his dogs, was apparently also a fan, September 1911.
Albert Einstein, Nassau Point, Long Island, NY, Summer 1939 (Colourized)
Dead Russians soldier, stood up by the Finns as a warning during the 1939/40 Winter War. The Soviets won, but they left a lot of guys behind.
Dead German makes for a noticeable signpost in Russia 1942. Dead soldier used as a signpost. Notice how his boots are missing? Warm boots were very prized during the Russian winters. This guy didn’t need them any longer. Were they taken by the enemy or… his friends. Hey, warm is warm.
Frank W. Woolworth and his first 5 and 10 cent store in Lancaster, PA – 1879.
German soldiers pose for a photo before the lift off of their observation balloon, c. 1915.
Air-Raid Wardens Atop the Empire State Building, December, 1941.
A Sno-Cat balanced precariously over a crevasse during the Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition, c. 1955.
Oscar-Claude Monet was a founder of French Impressionist painting. Claude Monet with a pigeon on his head when he visited Venice with his wife. 1908.
RMS Titanic’s propeller dwarfing it’s makers, 1911.
The crash scene where James Dean lost his life.
