Pike River Re-entry Minister Andrew Little sets a tentative Pike re-entry deadline

The minister responsible for re-entry into Pike River, Andrew Little, hopes to get people in to the mine by April next year. …

The previous government had maintained getting people into the mine was too dangerous.

Mr Little told Newhub’s The AM Show today that he had two comprehensive reports and he believes manned entry is entirely achievable.

“There are risks – but there’s risks [in] doing anything.

“So lets clear all that stuff out of the way, lets look at what we know is there, what we know that the technology and the science tells us is possible, and work up that plan.”

Mr Little said he was still to meet with the different technical experts to fully understand the situation, but hoped to get people into the mine by March or April next year.