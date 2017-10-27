Jacinda hands Pora more taxpayer money, says “it’s only fair”

Increasing Teina Pora’s compensation for his two decades of wrongful imprisonment is the fair and right thing to do, according to newly appointed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Mr Pora was wrongfully jailed for the rape and murder of Susan Burdett.

The new government has […] confirmed it plans to raise Mr Pora’s payout to meet inflation.

In 2016, Teina Pora received $2.5 million in compensation, but that was based on dated criteria, and the High Court later ruled it should be raised.

The outgoing National government was considering an appeal, but the new Labour-led administration supported the raise.

“It was always our view that at the time Teina Pora was awarded his compensation package, it was only fair, that given the criteria for setting that compensation was roughly 10 years’ old, that Mr Pora’s compensation should also be inflation adjusted,” Ms Ardern said.

“The government took a different view and we contested that view and made a commitment to ensure that when we were in a position to do so we would do what was fair and right.”