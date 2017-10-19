Poem of the Day

A concerningly named Mo Leicester is very excited about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda – its going to be official, Im sure you’ll be PM by Sunday.

I know you have felt trapped as Winston’s political detainee,

being chased around Wellington by the paperazzi,

but hang in there, a Labour govt will be an actuality,

before the week is out, you will be high-fiving Clarkee,

for his unwavering support and sensitivity.

You will surpass John Key to the highest degree,

uniting Aotearoa under one family tree.

This whole episode has has made us all super thirsty

So heres to you Jacinda, our new queen bee.

Well, gol-lee!

But justanzer tries to bring Mo back to earth

you are wrong sorry. just a little head’s up. I’m friends with Mr Mark’s and national will be back.

Only a little while to go, and we’ll all know.

….and then all hell will break loose.

– as harvested from Stuff comments