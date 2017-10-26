Kiwi Political Journalist’s bias revealed through a cloud of smug

What’s an “unbiased” political journalist to do when someone removes all the nasty & negative words from the keyboard she interviews?

[…] As I started to write this week’s column, it suddenly dawned on me that I have never written a word under any other government than the previous one. What’s it going to be like while writing under the influence of optimism? Will I still be able to perform? Or will I need the equivalent of a verbal Viagra to even feel the desire to raise my pen? Once the disbelief phase passes, and the reality kicks in, I’m sure I’ll be back kicking the political tyres hard but, until then, I’m going to just enjoy the moment. While it lasts. […]

“Kicking the political tyres hard” – I am not holding my breath on that one. Besides which, hasn’t your leader decreed, “relentless positivity”?

[…] I’m not naïve enough to think this feeling won’t end. But, for now, I am drinking it in like an oak aged Kentucky bourbon on a winter’s night by a roaring fire. The warm glow slowly infusing my body with a vague smugness and palpable relief. Like many others, I’ve spent nine long years hanging out for the day we’d be released from the shackles of endless denials about the actual state of our country. It feels like we’ve had a break in the weather and can finally come in to land; feel grounded.[…]

Would that be Rachel and her team denying that the NZ economy has outperformed most of the rest of the developed world under National?

[…] At this exciting infant stage of the new administration, I have one thing niggling away in the background that worries me. But, first, Winston Peters needs some honey. The man (and his party) changed the direction of this country forever, helped to usher in a new generation and direction, and had the political cojones to say the generally unsayable about capitalism. You know, that it isn’t working for everybody. How radical. […]

So, Rachel, what do you say about Jacinda’s socialism? Does it work for everybody? Or is the truth that socialism tends to work only for the very select few in control and fails everybody else very badly, as in Venezuela?

[…] I also hope NZF understands that it is indeed dairy farming that is responsible for 80 per cent of water use in this country, and is the biggest contributor to water degradation too. No, don’t trot out the go-to line about urban pollution being just as bad. Urban waterways account for less than 2 per cent of all waterways in New Zealand, Get that through your head, people. They are bad, but not THAT collectively bad. […]

What an utterly stupid statistic comparison. You cannot compare 80% of water use [quantity] with 2% of waterway [length]. Think of the kilometres upon kilometres of waterways in our mountains and forests. The 2% of length that flows through urban areas tends to be greater volume as towns are typically at the ends of rivers. It is also where the vast majority of industrial pollution happens.

[…] Forward to the future we march. National’s last nine-year incarnation is behind us. Time to start picking up the pieces of their legacy. Increased inequality, homelessness, child poverty, housing unaffordability, environmental breakdown, ponytail pulling – there’s work to do. […]

“Ponytail pulling” … Oh, do grow up, Rachel! It was a set-up hit piece by one of your journalist mates.

[…] Do I sound smug? Like a bad winner? Sorry, but they’ve had their turn. Now it’s ours. Give us this. Just for a day or two. […]

“Now it’s our [turn]”. Who is this “our” this ‘unbiased’ political journalist refers to? Is it the same group, “we”, as in “No matter what WE do, no matter what WE say, WE can’t seem to move the polls.”?

Points for honesty about the bias, at least.

-NZ Herald (Rachel Stewart)

This post was written by Intern Staff