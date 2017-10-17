Political reporters with no politics to report on. Part 1

If you have nothing new to say, then why write an article about it? We’re three weeks in and we’re still making it up as we go along. I’m taking some pleasure from watching professional journalists try day after day to make something up about absolutely nothing.

Here’s Bazza’s attempt du jour

There’s nothing more frustrating for a political observer than reading tea leaves. Unfortunately we don’t have much more to go on though with the ongoing gum beating between Winston Peters and National and Labour.

The caretaker Finance Minister Steven Joyce has made much of the fact that he’s the Cabinet tea maker, again saying that’s what he’d be doing yesterday, but if Bill English was anything to go by on his weekly media rounds the leaves aren’t delivering much.

The tea clearly wasn’t to his liking, English seemed a bit down in the mouth reminding Peters, as if he needs reminding, that with 56 seats compared to New Zealand First’s nine, the weight of the negotiations favour National.

That sort of patronising power play won’t impress Peters. If English really wants to continue in the Prime Minister’s job, he’s got to wash some humble pie down with his tea. A deal with National is much simpler to do than a deal with Labour and the Greens, English is at pains to point out which is again stating the bleedingly obvious that Peters doesn’t need reminding of.

Other than that undiplomatic posturing, this contest is hard to read, unlike previous Government forming exercises involving Peters.