Pretty legal turns out to be definitely illegal…another Joyce/de Joux screw up costs National

How many screw ups are campaign managers and planners allowed before someone says enough?

It seems Steve Joyce and Jo de Joux are allowed plenty of losses and screw ups, and the High Court just delivered another one of them for these two muppets:

The National Party’s been found guilty of ripping off Eminem’s track ‘Lose Yourself’ for a 2014 election ad and must pay $600,000. The High Court has awarded Eight Mile Style, the publisher of the hit song, damages, plus interest from 28 June 2014. The High Court ruled that would be the “hypothetical licence fee” that would have reasonably been charged for permission to use Lose Yourself in National Party advertising. The Court noted Eight Mile Style had exclusive control of the song’s licencing, and rarely granted permission for the song to be used in ads. However, no additional damages were awarded because the National Party’s actions were taken after getting professional, commercial, and media advice. The Court ruled found the Party hadn’t been reckless. The then-government fought its case in the High Court in May this year, accused of knowingly trying to sidestep licensing fees by using the track ‘Eminem Esque’. Now in a just-released decision, the High Court has ruled the similarities between ‘Lose Yourself’ and ‘Eminem Esque’ were so strong, it breached copyright. The National Party says it’s disappointed with today’s verdict – and they are now pursuing legal action themselves against the supplier and licensor of the music.

The problem the National party had, as far as I am aware, is that even though they legally purchased a similar tune the so-called ‘Esque’ track, which had key elements arranged differently, they then set about rearranging them so they were in the correct sequence.

Be that as it may, it is just yet another cock up from a pairing that are building quite a long line up of cock ups now…culminating in this and the loss of Election 2017.

In the end “Lose Yourself” has become a metaphor for the National party.

-NZ Herald