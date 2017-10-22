Rat Face of the Day

Minister James Shaw.

This man was dying in a ditch for his fraudulent party co-leader just a little while ago. This is a man that thinks crime is justified as long as it meets his conditions, not those of the law. Soon he will be in charge of taxpayer money!

There will be a range of talent taking on ministerial roles. James Shaw has already proved himself to have no sense of right or wrong when he’s in charge of taxpayers money and assets. Talk about the fox being in charge of the hen house…