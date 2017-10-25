The real life thought police are British

The British police should be fully stretched dealing with endemic Muslim rape gangs, homegrown terrorism and ordinary crimes committed by British citizens. Instead, they apparently have enough time on their hands to persecute arrest 3,395 British citizens for being politically incorrect online.

The British government has repeatedly attempted to make it a crime to express certain opinions. They now have in place laws that have crossed a free speech line that for 400 years was respected and protected in the UK. George Orwell warned of the ‘thought police’ in his dystopian novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four and now in Britain, they actually exist.

Figures obtained by The Times through the Freedom of Information Act reveal that 3,395 people across 29 forces were arrested last under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, which makes it illegal to intentionally “cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another”, in 2016.

That is an incredibly general and wide-reaching definition of what is illegal. Brothers and sisters (if my children are anything to go by) intentionally cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another every day of the week. Husbands and wives (if Cam and I are anything to go by) can also be guilty of winding each other up. Making it illegal to annoy someone is almost as bad as making it illegal to breathe, especially if the sound of your breathing annoys someone!

The true figure is likely to be significantly higher, as thirteen police forces refused to provide the requested information and two did not provide usable data. Around half of the investigations were abandoned before being brought to prosecution, which critics say is an indication that the authorities are being excessively strict in their interpretation of the law’s restrictions on freedom of speech. […] the number of arrests by West Midlands Police […] increased by an astonishing 877 per cent since 2014. With Home Secretary Amber Rudd’s announcement of a special national police hub focused on online hate last week, it is expected that these numbers will only increase. […]The seeming inconsistency in the enforcement of free speech restrictions has also been a source of contention, with the Metropolitan Police — who detained 867 people in 2016, according to the Times figures — appearing reluctant to investigate people such as Nadia Chan, the self-described Islamist who was revealed as having made a number of deeply racist remarks about white people on social media after an appearance on public broadcaster Channel 4.

Chan branded Israeli Jews “parasites” and ranted that white people were “swine” and “pasty bland bitches [who] have NO culture, no rich history, you ain’t shit, ur ancestors were cave ppl”. She also openly endorsed terror attacks on Iranian state network Press TV — but the Met refused to say whether they would bring charges against her. Literally thousands of people urged the Met Contact Centre on Twitter to investigate Chan, but the force did not appear to offer any public response, and individuals who contacted the account privately claim they were told the force would not accept any reports unless the complainants came to a police station in person. Similarly, people who reported mixed race transgender model Munroe Bergdorf for saying “the white race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on earth” in a segment produced and aired by the publicly-funded BBC — an apparent violation of the laws against ‘inciting racial hatred’ — were met with official indifference. The Met seemed to indicate that it was not interested in investigating Bergdorf in online responses to members of the public, referring them to the complaints form for broadcast regulator Ofcom instead.

Meanwhile as far back as in 2013 police in Britain were arresting twitter and facebook users for making anti-Muslim statements. The arrests were at the behest of British Muslims who claimed that they feared a backlash because of them.

-Breitbart