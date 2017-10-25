Reality Check Please!

One Whaleoil commenter isn’t allowing others to wallow in self-pity

by Terra_Watt

You people keep whinging about socialism and yet National spent $1 Billion just on a prison! It also spent many billions on road infrastructure, a failure of a bike track, shitty helicopters from Australia etc etc or and National maintained Welfare over its course.

Were you people blind in those times?

Is socialism only an issue when another party does it?

lol.

My personal take is you need both Capitalism and Socialism.

New Zealand is a nation, not a rental place. It needs an army, a police, air force, navy, road infrastructure, communications infrastructure, research into science and engineering that are beyond the return initiative of the market etc etc.

If you hate welfare, then just name the particular government service you think is a waste of money. Because it’s very likely that you are secretly are a socialist!

Just socialist lite.