Only a red neck would have a problem with this apparently

Kua whakatupatohia e te kaitautoko a MPI Tamati Coffey te korero mo te korero korero mo te reo Maori i te nuinga o nga wa.

I tukuna e te MP mo Waiariki hou tetahi tuhi i tonoa mai e tetahi kaitautoko o tana whakaaturanga hou TVNZ whakaatu Moving Out e whakahe ana i tana whakamahinga i te reo Maori i runga i te hōtaka.

“He mihi ki to whakatau engari he tere noa i muri i te whakarongo ki a koe i to kaupapa pouaka whakaata hou,” ka korerotia.

“Ko te reo maori e korero ana koe kei te tino panui, me te tupato ano kia kore e puta ke te iwi.”

A viewer told Tamati Coffey to stop speaking Māori but his TV boss has said that he will be ignoring the ‘rednecks’

Moving Out is a TVNZ show which follows the fortunes of city dwellers attempting to forge new lives in provincial New Zealand.

Funded by the Māori broadcasting funding agency Te Māngai Pāho to the tune of $420,000 for 10 episodes, it contains about 10 per cent Māori language content, most of which is subtitled in English.

TV Guide’s reader feedback column Mr Telly has also received several letters complaining about Coffey’s use of te reo on the show.

Te Mangai Paho chief executive Larry Parr said there would always be “rednecks” who criticised the use of the language in mainstream media but their strategy was to get the majority of the population more engaged with Māori.

“It’s always important for us to try and get the widest possible audience for the content we fund,” he said. “We want to get the content with a relatively low proportion of reo Maori in it to get to the widest possible audience, because that’s how we hopefully influence some change in attitudes.