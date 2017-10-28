Release of 50 sika deer despicable ‘eco-terrorism’

Federated Farmers joins the Department of Conservation in condemning in the strongest terms the actions of the idiot/s who have released deer in north Taranaki forests.

“DoC’s director-general Lou Sanson called the release of up to 50 sika deer despicable and ‘eco-terrorism’ and we back him on that,” the Federation’s Environment and Pest Management spokesman Chris Allen said.

“Whether deliberate release of these animals is to do with an anti-1080, pro-hunting or any other cause, we call on these people to cease their selfishness and use their brains. Farmers, DoC, iwi, environmentalists and the rest of the nation are in a desperate fight against pest animals to head off the serious decline in populations and habitats of many of our native birds,” Mr Allen said.

“Are you on the side of the rats, stoats and possums, or our kiwi, kokako and kea?”