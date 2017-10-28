Release of 50 sika deer despicable ‘eco-terrorism’

Federated Farmers joins the Department of Conservation in condemning in the strongest terms the actions of the idiot/s who have released deer in north Taranaki forests.
“DoC’s director-general Lou Sanson called the release of up to 50 sika deer despicable and ‘eco-terrorism’ and we back him on that,” the Federation’s Environment and Pest Management spokesman Chris Allen said.
“Whether deliberate release of these animals is to do with an anti-1080, pro-hunting or any other cause, we call on these people to cease their selfishness and use their brains. Farmers, DoC, iwi, environmentalists and the rest of the nation are in a desperate fight against pest animals to head off the serious decline in populations and habitats of many of our native birds,” Mr Allen said.
“Are you on the side of the rats, stoats and possums, or our kiwi, kokako and kea?”
A letter had been sent to DoC three weeks ago threatening the deer release as retaliation for 1080 native bird protection and TB eradication campaigns in the district. It’s also possible a hunter is behind the release, though Mr Sanson said hunters have provided strong leads after DoC called on the public for information to help catch the culprit/s.
The deer have been released in forest near to where farmers have been working with other agencies to get rid of rats, stoats and possums and help native forest regeneration to protect kiwi and kokako.
As of this morning, six sika deer had been shot of 15 sighted.
No doubt the “disgusted” DOC people are enjoying their freezers being full to overflowing with top grade free meat.
As for blaming hunters, nobody has claimed responsibility, so let’s not go there until we know more. I can tell you one thing about hunters as a species: they are more interested in conservation than the average person sitting at home.
