Science beats taxes and force

Guest Post

Socialists love having power. They dislike market solutions. They distrust science and what it offers for finding answers to problems. They would rather use force.

New Zealand now has a socialist government. Our Prime Minister states with great confidence that markets fail and governments need to step in to prevent unacceptable outcomes. We need to get ready for more state intervention when the three party grouping find something they do not like and then use the power of Parliament to bring us citizens into line.

Here is a typical situation. The coalition says our rivers are dirty and we will fix the problem. They will force farmers and others they accuse of spoiling waterways to fix the problem. They wanted to tax farmers until Winston stepped in knowing the ruckus that would follow such a naive and counterproductive measure.

Meanwhile out of the rarefied air of smiley politics and simpleminded fixits those with the most to lose from pollution are doing plenty about it. They didn’t need extra regulations to reduce cow numbers thrown at them, they didn’t need attention seeking journo’s like Rachel Stewart hurling vitriolic tantrums, they didn’t need the dead weight of more taxes they simply needed science. They raised enough money to match departmental inputs in research and development.

Yesterday they announced another important step in their researched results. Farmers can soon access bulls for breeding that are identified that pass lower nitrate levels through their urine onto soils. Selecting these sires will help lower nitrate leaching problems by up to 20%.

Recently the Plant and Food announced their scientific findings that planting particular species on the riparian strips reduce horizontal leaching. Manuka, favoured for honey production is an ideal plant for overcoming the problem of phosphates and nitrogen getting into waterways.

Other scientists have come up with nitrate reducing forage plants and bacteria that will further lower the extent of the problem. Other methods emerging from research include denitrification walls and different herd management techniques.

Before long the problem will have disappeared. Thanks to science. The cowardly extremists who sneak out in the dead of night slashing tires on travelling irrigators and polluting the environment by releasing milk onto the ground can go back to chasing birds in cages and goldfish in aquariums.

The Minister of Poverty can now focus on showing us how she can fix the problems of the poor by the wave of her wand. Don’t be surprised if she takes the credit for fixing our rivers too. A nice follow up for “let’s do it”.

-Name withheld by request