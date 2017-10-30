“The Science Guy” admits he failed to convince audience of the evils of global warming

When people lecture us on Television about Climate Change and position themselves as experts we rarely are told what their actual credentials are. It may surprise you to learn that well known American climate activist and “edutainer” ( educator+ entertainer) Bill Nye known as “The Science Guy” only has an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering.

[…] Bill Nye “The Science Guy” has admitted to being a failure at convincing people about the evils of global warming. “It’s completely ineffective! I am a failure!” Nye exclaimed when reflecting back on a career spent in television trying to persuade people about human-induced climate change.

[…] In a discussion with folks from Salon Magazine, Nye blamed the fossil fuel industry for fueling skepticism toward global warming, saying that “they have worked so hard to introduce doubt.”

“The guy who always makes me crazy is Frank Luntz,” Nye said, especially for introducing the idea that “doubt is your friend, make sure that everybody knows there’s doubt.”

“Doubt, doubt, doubt, doubt… and look where the world is,” Nye said.

Speaking to the camera, Nye pleaded with the public to stand up against climate skeptics.

[…] “We just want people to appreciate the value of science to your everyday life, to the economy of whatever country you live in and to the future of humankind as we face the biggest challenge so far: climate change,” he said.

Earlier this year, The Daily Wire published a list of “9 Reasons You Shouldn’t Listen to Bill Nye About Science,” which included Nye’s beginnings as “the Science Guy” on comedy television. Possessing only an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering, Nye won a contest that involved impersonating Steve Martin, which launched his career in the comedic media.

Nye has been repeatedly taken to task by real scientists for his lack of basic knowledge of climate science, as well as other areas of science — such as the biology underlying the abortion debate.

“I have always been amazed that anyone would pay attention to Bill Nye, a pretend scientist in a bow tie,” said Weather Channel founder John Coleman in 2016.

“As a man who has studied the science of meteorology for over 60 years and received the AMS [American Meteorological Society’s] ‘Meteorologist of the Year’ award, I am totally offended that Nye gets the press and media attention he does,” Coleman added.