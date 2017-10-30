

This New Zealand election, three political parties tied the knot. Some say their political marriage is doomed to fail and that there is already trouble in paradise. It was, however, a traditional marriage and included something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue.

Something old:

This marriage includes tried and true socialist policies that have been around the block many times before over the decades and that always end up with the same inevitable result.

Something new:

A 37-year-old PM who is an ex-president of the International Union of Socialist Youth.

Something borrowed:

The new coalition is set to borrow billions of dollars.

[…] Labour says it’ll borrow $3 billion to fund policies like Best Start and KiwiBuild, as well as paying more into the Super Fund. It’ll also slow down payments on New Zealand’s debt, which currently costs the country $10 million a day in interest. Labour would spend billions more on health and education […]

-newshub.co.nz