How to stop a nagging woman

It is really tough stopping a woman skilled in the art of nagging and a man needs a few good excuses up his sleeve if he is to resist.

It is pretty mean really. It is like trying to escape the barmaid when you are visiting your favourite pub. You sit down with your mates to enjoy your favourite beer and up she pops with a smile. ‘Would you like a subscription with that she asks cheerfully? ”





This is when you need to resist. “No thank you” you reply, I come here for the company and the beer and that is all. Her face falls and she turns and goes off to serve another customer. There is no need to worry as after all it is a popular pub and you are not the only regular customer who hasn’t bought a subscription. All is well and for a few weeks, it is life as usual until one day you sit down with your mates to enjoy your favourite beer and up she pops with a smile. ‘Would you like a subscription with that she asks cheerfully? ”

Oh my goodness, is it warm in here? They seem to have upgraded the barmaid. It looks like your favourite pub has gotten even better. Once again you need to resist. Before you can say anything two of your mates dig into their wallets and win a glorious smile from her as they sign up for a subscription ( besotted fools) this is the perfect time to make your escape. “I have to go to the bathroom,” you mumble and they don’t even turn to watch you go. Phew, yet again you have made it through, no nagging woman is going to get you to subscribe!

Over the next few months, you notice a few changes here and there to your favourite pub. It is busier and more popular than ever but sometimes the barmaid looks a little sad. “A penny for your thoughts you say.”

“I’m a little worried about the pub,” she confides. It turns out that while the owner used to make good money from selling beer the wholesale cost of beer has gone up and a group of tee-totallers have been harassing locals to boycott the pub. On top of that one particularly upset competing pub owner has complained about the pub and is taking the owner to court. She suspects that he is really upset because the pub is so much more popular than his pub which has as its customers mainly hipsters and students. “I am sure that everything will be alright you tell her,” and you mean it sincerely. “You have no shortage of regulars that’s for sure. ” You are right, she replies. The beer money is not enough on its own anymore but as long as I can get enough regulars to subscribe we will be fine and as she pours you yet another beer she asks,

“Would you like a subscription with that?”

You are now in serious trouble but luckily there is a way out of this situation….

” Sure you say, no problem” and reach for your wallet.

She smiles, she is now a voluptuous redhead and you have her full attention.

You feel like a god!

Why didn’t you think of this before?

Nothing stops a nagging woman quite like giving her what she wants.