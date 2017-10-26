Why I submitted a question to the latest AUSA student referenda

Guest Post:

The current (and ongoing) issues surrounding the disaffiliation process of the Auckland University ProLife Group by AUSA is as the more rational among us understand, nothing more than an attempt to suppress views considered at odds with the socially liberal mindset. Unfortunately, this is a growing trend throughout University Campuses across the world, and this toxic idea that opposing views can be stopped has now concerningly made its way to our shores. It was with this concern in mind; that I submitted a question to the latest AUSA student referenda with the intention of ensuring permanent protection for all groups on campus regardless of political opinion or standing.

Despite the intent of this question, not only was there opposition received when speaking about this question at the student forum but from within AUSA as well who took it upon themselves to modify the wording of the question without so much as an e-mail. The question as initially submitted to AUSA was as follows,

“Should AUSA protect the interests of minority groups on campus, by only allowing motions for disaffiliation to be based on either misconduct or violation of the AUSA constitution”.

This question as initially worded carries a significantly different meaning than the ‘rebranded’ version eventually released by AUSA, and as a result the intention of my original submission was lost in translation, becoming nothing more than a generic question which is easily misunderstood or viewed as a last-ditch attempt at keeping Prolife on campus. Following this up with AUSA was met with a simple statement claiming that the initial question was leading and had to be modified to fit within AUSA’s somewhat ambiguous guidelines. These guidelines, which are seemingly followed at random (A Young Nats disaffiliation question was refused, whereas the Prolife was accepted), when considered alongside AUSA’s refusal to accept scholarship funding from Prolife, as well as allegations of alleged behavior from a certain member of AUSA working against Prolife behind the scenes suggests a distinct bias which cannot be overlooked.

End of the day people need to remember that University is not their own personal safe space, and opposing views will exist on campus, and if people cannot deal with this then perhaps University is not for them.

SOURCES:

Scholarship Funding:

Initial Questions Including the denial of Young Nats Question:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1lV2hSDzOBirJ8xPOGwoCtkGy7bUYQ1wK-4gPjzk58LM/edit

-Lance O’Riley