Sure the councillors are retarded, but it ain’t their fault

Some people really look to sheet home blame for some really strange things….like blaming a council for a road being swallowed by the sea.
Council incompetence is to blame for the loss of a waterfront road to coastal erosion, residents of the Southland town of Colac Bay say.
Southland district councillors agreed this morning to delay permanently closing Colac Bay Foreshore Road for at least a month until they have had time for a site visit.
Residents have been calling on the council to go further, and commit to restoring and reopening the road for good.
The council has done emergency protection works but had to close the road in 2014 when the end of the rock works slumped and the middle of the road was claimed by the sea.
The road is now barricaded with concrete bollards.
“Council tried to put in a single lane, but unfortunately it did nothing about the tail end of the rock wall protection,” resident Jeremy Carroll told RNZ today.
“This is where the wave energy has come in and eaten away at the tar seal” he said.
Other long stretches of the road were intact but covered with pebbles, covered by the encroaching beach.
The road’s failure was caused by the council doing bad emergency rock works five years ago, but the road was not as bad as it looked and should be salvageable, Mr Carroll said.
No, the road’s failure was caused by listening to idiots who think a road is spiritual and putting it right next to the ocean. In a war between man and the ocean, the ocean is going to win, eventually.
Local farmer Alan McKay, who donated most of the rocks for the works from his farm, called it a debacle that was killing the town.
A local contractor was prepared to fix up the road when the problem was only 30m long, but now the whole lot was in trouble, Mr McKay said.
“I’m pretty pissed off about it because it’s ruined a nice primo spot really,” he said.
Roads generally do ruin the view…move it and put it somewhere else.
The road’s closure has been terrible for the town, local Carole Elder said.
“This is the heart of Colac Bay,” she said.
“It’s a spiritual place, the start of the bay is right here. This is our road … this our entry to our home town.”
The entrance being blocked by concrete bollards was disheartening, she said.
I think I can see the problem…these morons think a road is the heart of a bay, not the bay itself…oh and calling a road spiritual.
Sure the council were retards in putting it there in the first place, but they are hardly to blame for coastal erosion. Did any of these effing morons stop to think for even a nano-second as to how the bay got there in the first place?
-Radio NZ
