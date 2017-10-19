Sure the councillors are retarded, but it ain’t their fault

Some people really look to sheet home blame for some really strange things….like blaming a council for a road being swallowed by the sea.

Council incompetence is to blame for the loss of a waterfront road to coastal erosion, residents of the Southland town of Colac Bay say.

Southland district councillors agreed this morning to delay permanently closing Colac Bay Foreshore Road for at least a month until they have had time for a site visit.

Residents have been calling on the council to go further, and commit to restoring and reopening the road for good.

The council has done emergency protection works but had to close the road in 2014 when the end of the rock works slumped and the middle of the road was claimed by the sea.

The road is now barricaded with concrete bollards.

“Council tried to put in a single lane, but unfortunately it did nothing about the tail end of the rock wall protection,” resident Jeremy Carroll told RNZ today.

“This is where the wave energy has come in and eaten away at the tar seal” he said.

Other long stretches of the road were intact but covered with pebbles, covered by the encroaching beach.

The road’s failure was caused by the council doing bad emergency rock works five years ago, but the road was not as bad as it looked and should be salvageable, Mr Carroll said.