When the tables get turned

Guest Post

For months the half crazed American media, the Democrats, the Clintons and an assorted bunch of leftie nutters have been desperately trying to pin something on President Donald Trump and his family that links them to the Russians. The accusations have been plentiful, often bizarre and backed by the flimsiest and most tenuous of links.

It seems President Trump is unconcerned even quite enjoying his twitter repartee with the earnest fools chasing him, laughing at their preparing legal challenges, their getting hot and bothered about every remark, suggestion or connection to anything remotely linked to Moscow.

Now the boot is on the other foot.

“The Hill”, a widely read and usually credible news source in Washington reports the following:

Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews. Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show. They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill. The racketeering scheme was conducted “with the consent of higher level officials” in Russia who “shared the proceeds” from the kickbacks, one agent declared in an affidavit years later.

Will the rest of the media follow up this with the same venomous vigour and unrelenting repetition they have displayed toward President Trump? No, of course not. Their very obvious aim is to bring their President down. They are resolutely pursuing a basis for impeachment. They also shield the Clintons and their corrupt Foundation from any in-depth scrutiny.

Our media here slavishly follow suit. Push anything negative on Trump, even when its blatant lies and deception. The latest attempts to disparage him over statements made to the widows of soldiers are just one more effort to bring the President into odium and contempt. Even when proved wrong there are no apologies or retractions – just endless assaults and denigration.

The Clintons will laugh off any questioning of their treachery and fraudulent activity. They know they can get away with it. Their coffers are full, Bill has no qualms about not staying on the porch and Hillary has her own dizzy world of sycophants and $100K speeches. They will not care a whit where the money comes from as long as it keeps coming.

-Name withheld by request