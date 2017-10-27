Time to learn about and remember our own wars

The Rā Maumahara exhibition will open a day before the first national remembrance date for the New Zealand Wars on October 27 and run until May 2018. It will showcase 15 taonga and 120 digital images depicting the people, weapons, and stories from the conflict in and around Taranaki, Waikato and Tauranga in the 1840s and 1870s. Head of Mātauranga Māori at Te Papa Puawai Cairns said the New Zealand Wars was a deeply significant period in New Zealand’s history but the stories were largely untold. “There’s been commemorations, especially among Māori communities, right across the country for a long time, but for it to be at a nationwide level, that’s taken quite a while,” she said. “With Rā Maumahara it’s about really creating nationwide conversations and really engaging with those histories.”

I do want these stories told. As long as they aren’t sanitised to make one side look exclusively as aggressors and the other side as victims.

New Zealanders needed to remember the history of the New Zealand Wars in order to understand who they are and where they are going, Ms Cairns said. “It’s such a complex conflict, the New Zealand Wars period, and maybe it’s just difficult for people to grapple with or they prefer to remember other battles offshore, who knows.” People visiting the exhibition would get “a bit of a flyover” of three of the major areas of the New Zealand Wars, she said. “They’re going to see a number of taonga from those battles and … art on what battle scenes looked like.”

Maori have thrown each other under the bus as they weren’t one homogenous people. They were cunning and brutal bastards.

Let’s get it all out in the open. But not to use as a club to beat the colonialists with or for Maori to abuse their imagined victimhood position.

NZ WARS – The Stories of Ruapekapeka from RNZ on Vimeo.

– RNZ