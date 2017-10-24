Turns out, Whaleoil subscribers are NOT better in bed

A new survey has revealed the best and worst lovers in the world – and Australia did not underperform. But sorry Kiwis, the same can’t be said for New Zealand. Australian men ranked among the hottest lovers, topping the male list along with the United States and South Africa.

Say what?

Men from the United Kingdom did not perform as well as their female counterparts, scoring only a ‘quite good’ six in the ranking. Along with Australian women, they were joined in the third-best spot by women from New Zealand and Spain. But all fared far better than the poor men of New Zealand, who only received a four on the scale – worse than average and translating to mean they were ‘bad’ in bed. Saucy Dates revealed it questioned 22,753 of its members from all over the world for the survey. Members were first asked to rank the last person they slept with from 0 (worst ever) to 10 (best ever), and then reveal which country their lover had hailed from.

So. Women of Whaleoil. Would you rate Aussies a better shag? You know, if you have the data to report from experience.

As for the men of Whaleoil. Guys… what the hell?

