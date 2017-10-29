“UK minister: “Only way of dealing” with ISIS jihadis “will be, in almost every case, to kill them”

British Isil fighters should be killed in Syria rather than be allowed to return to UK, a Government minister has said. Rory Stewart said converts who leave Britain to fight for the terror group are guilty of horrific acts and the only way of dealing with them is to kill them “in almost every case”.

At last, some common sense in the UK, where “the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation,” Max Hill, wants to “reintegrate” the poor, “naive” Islamic State jihadis. Stewart, by contrast, is correct: “”These are people who have essentially moved away from any kind of allegiance towards the British Government. They are absolutely dedicated, as members of the Islamic State, towards the creation of a caliphate, they believe in an extremely hateful doctrine which involves killing themselves, killing others and trying to use violence and brutality to create an eighth century, or seventh century, state.”

If they don’t get killed while fighting in Syria Britain should ensure that they do not attempt to return home by putting out warrants for their arrest and execution if they ever set foot on British soil. Or they could simply take their British passports away and leave them to rot. I don’t understand why people are so squeamish about this. These guys are murderous killers. Why would any sane government allow them to return?

His remarks come just days after the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation Max Hill QC said young people who travelled to Syria after being “brainwashed” should be allowed to come home and rejoin society.

Mr Hill told the BBC that it was not worth losing a generation of young people who “naively” went to join Isil before attempting to come back to the UK.

Asked by BBC Radio 5 Live’s John Pienaar if they had “brought on themselves what they are about to get?”, he said: “These are people who have essentially moved away from any kind of allegiance towards the British Government.

“They are absolutely dedicated, as members of the Islamic State, towards the creation of a caliphate, they believe in an extremely hateful doctrine which involves killing themselves, killing others and trying to use violence and brutality to create an eighth century, or seventh century, state.

“So I’m afraid we have to be serious about the fact these people are a serious danger to us, and unfortunately the only way of dealing with them will be, in almost every case, to kill them.”

Around half of the estimated 850 Britons believed to have gone to join the extremists are now believed to be back in the UK….

Mr Stewart’s comments come after the defence secretary Michael Fallon said earlier this month that anyone who chooses to leave the UK to fight for the Islamic State runs the risk of being killed.

Mr Fallon said: “If you are a British national in Iraq or Syria and if you have chosen to fight for [Isis] – an illegal organisation that is preparing and inspiring terror attacks on our streets – then you have made yourself a legitimate target and you run the risk every hour of every day of being on the wrong end of an RAF or a United States missile.”

Mr Hill, who called for former Isil fighters to be allowed to reintegrate back into the UK, was supported by Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell […]

He said: “The presumption should be that all people who went to join IS should be dealt with by the criminal justice system unless there is a good reason why not.