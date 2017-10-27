“Monster” made Goodwill ambassador for a day

Who will be the next goodwill ambassador for WHO?

The UN descends further into madness. After discarding Wonder Woman as an ambassador for “empowering girls and women”, its specialised agency WHO has made Robert Mugabe as a “goodwill ambassador” (Oct 21).[…] Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has long faced United States sanctions over his governmentís human rights abuses. But the World Health Organizationís new chief is making the longtime African leader a “goodwill ambassador.” […]

-telegraph.co.uk

And the NZ Herald echoes this but there is no comment from Stuff.

It was not long before the Director-General was persuaded to change his mind. On Oct 22 he writes:

[…] Over the last few days, I have reflected on my appointment of H.E. President Robert Mugabe as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases in Africa. As a result I have decided to rescind the appointment. […]

-who.int

Stuff gives this good coverage but no similar article can be found in the Herald.

So Mugabe was the Goodwill ambassador for a day. The UN and its agencies have only become more of a joke in my opinion. Mark Steyn has more to say:

[…] Mr Mugabe’s idea of “goodwill” is to send his goons round to your farmhouse to announce he’s stealing your land – and, if you’re minded to object, kill your farm workers or wife or kid. When Zimbabwe’s nonagenarian monster goes Goodwill hunting, best not to stand in his path. […] -steynonline

Trump and his energetic UN delegate Nikki Haley need all the help they can to adjust the moral compass of this out-of-control world organisation. I’m such an admirer of Nimrata “Nikki” Haley (nee Randhawa) whose parents were exactly the type of immigrants any country would be proud to welcome.

