Wellington continue to shamelessly steal roads and give it to cyclists

Hundreds of carparks could be lost in Wellington’s eastern suburbs as the city council firms up design options for the latest tranche of cycleways. The council is looking at 11 designs for new cycleways in the Eastern suburbs, with up to 225 carparks on the chopping block if the council’s preferred options were chosen. Wellington City Councillor Sarah Free, who leads the cycling portfolio, said the eastern suburbs had seen a steady growth in cycling in the past year and she was confident in the design options going out for public consultation next month.

Let me guess: WCC does not have a Driving portfolio, or a Roading portfolio. The deck is stacked against all of the tax and ratepayers that paid for those roads, and parking, in the first place.

Keeping the existing level of parking in some streets was not possible, but ways to minimise the impact would be looked at in the detailed design process and could involve adding parking in nearby streets, Free said. “Trying to maintain sufficient residents parking in places such as Crawford Rd is a high priority. No one is pretending this will be easy … [cycling uptake] in other cities such as Christchurch and Auckland tells us this will be worth it.”

Those numbers are inflated and are also lauded as fantastic when in reality it is a poor use of public space. Even a 100-fold increase in cycleway use would not make the appropriation of that public space justified when cars are looking for places to move and park right now.

– Stuff