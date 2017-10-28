Whaleoil Commenting-Fu Mark II

I really enjoyed the opportunity to learn some Whaleoil commenting-Fu a while back and often refer back to it when I get stuck. I thought there would be plenty like me who could do with a refresher so here is a second chance to practise your skills in a safe environment where failure is always an option.

In general, if you want to post an image or a video, try grabbing the URL from the address bar in your browser and copying it into the message. That works for a lot of them and it keeps it easy.

Basic formatting is done with tags. Opening tags and closing tags. They look like this

<b> and </b>

So if you want a word to appear in bold lettering you do this <b> word </b>

That one is for bold ON and then bold OFF. Here is the same for Italics

<i> and </i>

If you want to show you are quoting someone else, you need these

<blockquote> and </blockquote>

Practise, play around and help each other out.

Some links:

https://help.disqus.com/ customer/portal/articles/ 466253-what-html-tags-are- allowed-within-comments-

https://eskerahn.dk/wordpress/ ?p=1135#comment-2384299922

