Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

So, Jacinda wants unemployment under 4%, how’s she going to do that? Pass a law?
0

Whaleoil Commenting-Fu Mark II

by SB on October 28, 2017 at 8:30am

I really enjoyed the opportunity to learn some Whaleoil commenting-Fu a while back and often refer back to it when I get stuck. I thought there would be plenty like me who could do with a refresher so here is a second chance to practise your skills in a safe environment where failure is always an option.

In general, if you want to post an image or a video, try grabbing the URL from the address bar in your browser and copying it into the message.  That works for a lot of them and it keeps it easy.

Basic formatting is done with tags.   Opening tags and closing tags.  They look like this

<b>  and  </b>

So if you want a word to appear in bold lettering you do this <b> word </b>

That one is for bold ON and then bold OFF.  Here is the same for Italics

<i>  and   </i>

If you want to show you are quoting someone else, you need these

<blockquote>   and   </blockquote>

Practise, play around and help each other out.

Some links:

https://help.disqus.com/ customer/portal/articles/ 466253-what-html-tags-are- allowed-within-comments-

https://eskerahn.dk/wordpress/ ?p=1135#comment-2384299922

https://eskerahn.dk/wordpress/ ?p=1135#comment-2384299922

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Print
62%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu