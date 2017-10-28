Whaleoil Poll results: Who reads Whaleoil?

Eleven thousand, eight hundred of our readers took the time to answer our poll where we asked a few questions to learn more about our audience. First of all, a big thank you to all of you who took the time to answer our questions. I am sure you will all be as interested as we were to discover what Whaleoilers have in common.

Last time we did a survey around a year or so ago we found that 80% of our readers were men. That percentage hasn’t changed even though there are a lot more female commenters on the blog these days. Perhaps the old stereotype has a grain of truth. We, women, like to chat while many of the guys are content to read in the background.

Almost 50% of our readers hold both social and economic conservative views but we still have plenty who are socially liberal. Eleven percent of you didn’t relate to the conservative or liberal labels at all and couldn’t be put in a political box.

Our posts on Auckland University may have gained us a few from the younger generation as I was very surprised to see that 1% of the sample were aged 18-24.

8% were in their thirties

19% were in their forties

27% were in their fifties

27% were in their sixties

16% were in their seventies

and 1% were in their eighties.

34% of our audience are either semi-retired or fully retired.

Our Whaleoil audience is incredibly loyal as the majority of our readers (91%) have been with us for three or more years. Last year and this year the new readers that we gained in total make up 9% of our total audience.

Some people judge the readership of a blog by its comments and judging by the 1000+ comments on backchat on election night and the hundreds of comments we get on backchat each week, some might say we have a very large blog but comments do not accurately reflect a blog’s actual readership.

60% of our audience read Whaleoil but do not comment. 28% have commented once or rarely and only 12% of our audience regularly comment.