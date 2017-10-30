Whaleoil volunteers needed, apply within

You may have been around long enough to remember when Cam asked for volunteers many years ago and Travis and I put our hands up. As a blog, we haven’t looked back since then really.

Whaleoil’s success is partially due to its own community looking after the blog. We have a number of volunteers and contrubutors that quietly battle away without any credit

This is another good time to tell them I am very grateful for their help. They mostly do it without any kind of recognition, yet the blog would immediately notice it if they were gone.

As we wind down for 2017 you always look ahead into the next year and start putting new plans in place.

One of the idiotic things we do here at Whaleoil is that Cam, SB and I work for months on end without a single day away. I don’t want to make it sound bad – it’s partially a lifestyle choice, but there are simply times when even us lot would like to have a break.

In my case, a break means I have to start pre-loading things in advance. I don’t so much get a break as I have to squeeze all the work in ahead of time.

I use myself as an example, but the same problem exists with the others.

But I’m drifting away from the point of this post.

Over the next few months, Whaleoil invites people to offer to assist in taking responsibility for a very small part of the blog. This typically involves less than one hour’s work a week. Individually, these “chores” are almost too small to hand on, but they do add up when done by the same person.

You can remain anonymous, and you can choose your own time to work. It will just need a spare few minutes somewhere in the day per post, or half an hour max once you get the hang of it to do one or two weeks’ worth in advance at the same time.

Time slots that need a new caring owner include

Daily Proverb

General Debate

Mental Health Break

Three nightly video slots, ideally one per person

nightCap video

My theory on volunteering is that it should be so little work that it hardly seems worth it in the first place. That way you don’t burn people out. So I would resist – in general – an offer by one person to do the lot.

Having multiple people also means we get different perspectives. We only have to look at the Photo of the Day posts at noon to see how totally left-field that content is compared to our normal fare. It would simply not have happened if we hadn’t asked someone else to make the slot their own.

I look forward to other people’s ideas as to what a Mental Health Break video looks like. It doesn’t even need to be a video really. It just needs to be something that has nothing to do with the normal content and allows people just to drift away somewhere else for a moment. The right person will make that a magic slot.

Training will be provided. I made videos that show you exactly what to do. You can view and review them in your own time as many times as needed without any pressure. And I am always available to answer questions.

Ideal people will have most of the following attributes

You are a fan and see helping as your way to support what WO does

We already “know” you from your time with us, it will accelerate trust

Even though it’s so little work, you can commit long-term

You are 100% reliable and require zero supervision once you fly solo

I‘d like to start with someone who wants to take over the Daily Proverb. This is genuinely a chore with very little (if any) creative control. It will suit someone who thinks that this is just the sort of thing to support WO as well as spread The Word. Even though the Daily Proverb has a very specific need to it (which I’ll explain to you), there is scope for anyone with the right inspiration to take that post further. Your creativity and guidance will have a nearly blank slate.

Drop me an email at [email protected]…. if that sounds interesting.

– Pete