Whaleoil Women *ONLY R18 NSFW

We Whaleoil women make up slightly less than 20% of the Whaleoil readership but that doesn’t mean that Whaleoil has forgotten that you have needs too. My last subscription post was designed to entertain the male of the species but this one is just for you ladies. It contains eye candy but as we are a thinking woman’s publication the eye candy will be more than just decorative. That’s right, the eye candy will be doing all the dirty things that we women are always asking our other halves to do. You know, the things that make you want to jump their bones with gratitude afterwards. We all know what I’m talking about don’t we ladies?

Men who take out the dirty rubbish are always appreciated.

Nothing gets me hotter than a man who knows his way around my plumbing and who can unclog the toilet and the sink.

There is always something that needs fixing around the home so a man who is good with his hands and who doesn’t mind getting down and dirty with his tools is always sexy.

Intelligent men are incredibly sexy particularly if they can make you laugh as well. A man who loves to read and who knows how to fix and programme all your devices is a keeper in my book.

So now is the part where I ask you to subscribe to Whaleoil.

Don’t do it for me

Do it for Ryan



Or if he doesn’t ring your bell do it for George…