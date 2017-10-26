Whatever you do don’t mention the women

Now that scientific facts can be considered to be politically incorrect and offensive an astonishing proposal has been put to the UN by Britain. The UN is already a huge expensive joke that has Saudi Arabia on the UN Women’s rights commission and elected to head the UN Human rights council despite being well known for both its appalling human and women’s rights records.

Now biology and science make it very clear that your sex cannot be changed. Plastic surgery and hormones can help one sex have the appearance of the other sex but fundamentally at a chromosomal level, the sex of the person biologically has not changed. Despite what the caption on the below photo states, a man cannot give birth. Only a biological woman with ovaries and a womb can give birth. In the below case, a biological woman who calls herself Thomas gave birth.

Britain, however, is not content to keep things scientifically accurate. They would rather take away the word woman and women and mother and motherhood so as to not offend the ( two so far) women in Britain who gave birth while identifying as men.

Britain is lobbying the United Nations to start using the term “pregnant people” on the grounds that confining the description to women excludes transgender people. The proposal would change a UN human rights treaty to include protections for transgender pregnancies – where babies are born to transgender men who retained a functioning womb and ovaries. There are only two known UK cases of transgender pregnancy, the Daily Mail reports. The statement comes in Britain’s official submission on proposed amendments to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which the UK has been a signatory since 1976. The treaty says a “pregnant woman” must be protected, including not being subject to the death penalty. But in the Foreign Office submission, Britain says the term “pregnant woman” may “exclude transgender people who have given birth”. The suggested alternative is “pregnant people”. Feminists responded angrily to the Government proposal, which they said was the latest example of “making women unmentionable” in the name of transgender equality. Sarah Ditum, a prominent feminist writer, told The Sunday Times: “This isn’t inclusion. This is making women unmentionable. “Having a female body and knowing what that means for reproduction doesn’t make you ‘exclusionary’. “Forcing us to decorously scrub out any reference to our sex on pain of being called bigots is an insult.” But a Foreign Office spokesman said: “The UK does not object to the use of the term “pregnant woman”. We strongly support the right to life of pregnant women, and we have requested that the [UN] Human Rights Committee does not exclude pregnant transgender people from that right to life.”

There is no exclusion. Biologically and therefore legally the transgenders who give birth ACTUALLY are biological women so they are covered and protected by the wording, pregnant women! The excuses given are nothing more than a cover-up for identity politics and the political correctness infesting Britain and the UN.

The proposal comes after it emerged the Office for National Statistics is considering making declaring your sex voluntary in the 2021 census, “for the benefit of intersex and non-binary people”. Anyone filling out the form would not be obliged to answer “male” or “female” – and could simply leave it blank. Critics warned the proposed move could harm women as officials might be denied a clear picture of how they are faring around the country.[…]

I feel that this is very much a time in history where society has to stand up and point out that the Emperor has no clothes on. A woman with her breasts cut off is not a man. A man with breasts added on is not a woman. A white woman who identifies as a black person is not black. A black man who lightens his skin is not white.

The insanity has to stop.