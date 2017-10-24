We will be the bright spot in your day

Comrades one thing Marxists do well is dreary and dull. Now that our glorious leader has been elected you can expect our newspapers to become worse than ever. The class struggle of the proletariat against the evils of capitalism is a long and windy road full of child poverty, conversations, focus groups and phone calls to the UN and Aunty Helen.

What you need is a pick me up to get you through the workers’ revolution.

Our product is 100% addictive and is best enjoyed ad-free

This month ONLY the first month is FREE in order to get you hooked

I promise it will take your mind off your new life as part of the collective and will give you an outlet for your dangerous thoughts without any risk of being sent to a re-education camp.

Whaleoil is the drug of choice for conservatives and libertarians struggling under the yoke of the Socialist Hydra.