When will the NZ Human Rights commission learn this simple truth?

When will the NZ Human Rights commission learn the simple truth that…

You do not promote harmony by highlighting disharmony

You do not promote love by highlighting hate

You do not promote what we have in common by highlighting our differences

You do not promote human rights by highlighting human wrongs.



Ask yourself which approach is most likely to influence positively your attitude towards New Zealanders who are ethnically Asian?

1. Promoting a book that tells you how terribly Asians have been treated by people historically in order to make you feel bad and or guilty for what others have done.

This book, written by a young second-generation Chinese New Zealander, gives many examples of the racism that Asian New Zealanders experience. Ng defines racism as both prejudice (attitudes) and discrimination (acts). She points out she uses the terms “Asian” and “Chinese” more or less interchangeably but in fact most of her material is about Chinese. The statement on the cover conveys her hope that: “Perhaps at some point we will no longer be asked to justify our presence or prove our worth.”

2. Promoting something positive in your community and country that you can enjoy and be involved in that is part of Asian culture like the celebration of the Chinese New Year and the Festival of lanterns.

-Scoop