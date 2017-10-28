Wishart: Labour/Green hell-bent on Agenda 21

Only hours into their administration, the new Labour coalition government has already incurred the wrath of Aucklanders with its promotion of a ten cent per litre regional fuel tax.

It will actually be 12 cents a litre once GST is added, but that’s irrelevant to the bigger issue – a fundamental lack of vision coupled to a slavish adherence to Agenda 21 town planning principles.

If NZ First opposes the creeping rise of global totalitaria, it picked a funny bunch of bedfellows in Labour and the Greens.

Both left-wing parties are socialist at their core, and socialism favours a Nanny State Knows Best approach to controlling the public.

Both parties’ transport and urban planning policies are Agenda 21 -based – a Green religious initiative birthed in the early 1970s then formalised at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. The Agenda 21 ethos is that the planet is a spiritual being (Gaia worship) and that the public have to be manipulated by the high priests of Greendom into urban ratholes infested by cheap decaying high-rise high density apartments relying almost totally on public transport and bicycles, with cars banned.

Have you noticed carparking spaces disappearing in your city? Agenda 21. More cycleways and pedestrian malls as cars are pushed out? Agenda 21.

The logic behind Agenda 21 is simple: humans crammed into tight urban boundaries without land of their own and in increasingly smaller apartments will not breed as much. Indeed, the Agenda 21 global government group, Club of Rome, state in their “2052” report that smart cities will be good news for population reduction:

“The good news: we will see impressive advances in resource efficiency, and an increasing focus on human well-being rather than on per capita income growth. But this change might not come as we expect. Future growth in population and GDP, for instance, will be constrained in surprising ways-by rapid fertility decline as result of increased urbanization…”

Stripped of cars, they won’t have the freedom to move that their parents and grandparents had. Wanna go to the beach on a whim with your kids? Try waiting at a bus-stop with little Timmy and Amanda, their beach toys, picnic basket, shade umbrella, towels etc and then wait for the bumpy shuttle to take 90 minutes to get to a beach 25 minutes away by car in the old days, while you inhale the diesel fumes and tell Timmy and Amanda you are doing all this for the sake of the planet. God help you if when you finally get to the beach it starts to rain and you want to pack up and come home, but the next bus is not for three hours.

Faced with that kind of lifestyle, city-dwellers will end up having fewer kids. Or no kids. Great, you may say, but a society no longer replacing its dead will have economic depression from a lack of demand and growth, and increasing costs as the population ages with fewer young taxpayers to cover the bills. The only outcome is cultural death, or mass immigration which turns your country into someone else’s quite rapidly.

Welcome to Labour’s brave new world.