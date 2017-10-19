Word of the day

The word for today is…
polyhistor (noun) – A person with broad knowledge.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Very learned person,” 1580s, from Greek polyhistor “very learned,” from poly “much, many” (from PIE root *pele- “to fill”) + histor “knowing, learned”.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.