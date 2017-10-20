Word of the day

The word for today is…
prevaricate (verb) – 1. To speak or write evasively.
2. (Usage Problem) To behave in an indecisive manner; delay or procrastinate.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1580s, “to transgress,” a back formation from prevarication, or else from Latin praevaricatus, past participle of praevaricari “to make a sham accusation, deviate,” literally “walk crookedly;” in Church Latin, “to transgress”. Meaning “to speak evasively” is from 1630s.
