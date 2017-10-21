Word of the day

Whale Oil Beef Hooked
by Korau on October 21, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

sapiosexual (noun) – One who finds the content’s of someone else’s mind to be their most attractive attribute, above and before their physical characteristics.

Source : Urban Dictionary

Etymology : From the Latin root “sapien”, meaning wise. The term is now becoming mainstream with dating apps such as OkCupid and Sapio giving users the ability to define their sexual orientations as “Sapiosexual.”

 

