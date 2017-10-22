Word of the day

The word for today is my all time “fingernails on the blackboard” word when it’s mispronounced.

schedule (noun) – 1. A list of times of departures and arrivals.

2. A plan for performing work or achieving an objective, specifying the order and allotted time for each part.

3. A printed or written list of items in tabular form.

4. (a) A program of events or appointments expected in a given time: Can you fit me into your schedule Tuesday afternoon?

(b) A student’s program of classes.

5. A supplemental statement of details appended to a document.

6. (a) A federally regulated list of controlled substances, ranked in classes by potential for abuse.

(b) One of the ranks or classes in such a list.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : Late 14th century, sedule, cedule “ticket, label, slip of paper with writing on it,” from Old French cedule (Modern French cédule), from Late Latin schedula “strip of paper” (in Medieval Latin also “a note, schedule”), diminutive of Latin scheda, scida “one of the strips forming a papyrus sheet,” from Greek skhida “splinter,” from stem of skhizein “to cleave, split”. Also from the Latin word are Spanish cédula, German Zettel.

The notion is of slips of paper attached to a document as an appendix (a sense maintained in U.S. tax forms). The specific meaning “printed timetable” is first recorded 1863 in railway use. Modern spelling is a 15th century imitation of Latin, but pronunciation remained “sed-yul” for centuries afterward; the modern British pronunciation (“shed-yul”) is from French influence, while the U.S. pronunciation (“sked-yul”) is from the practice of Webster, based on the Greek original.

Pronunciation : The correct “British” way

The blackboard scratching American way