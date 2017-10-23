Word of the day

The word for today is…
sensorium (noun) – 1. The part of the brain that receives and coordinates all the stimuli conveyed to various sensory centres.
2. The entire sensory system of the body.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Seat of the soul” in the brain, 1640s, from Late Latin sensorium, from sens-, past participle stem of sentire “to feel” + -orium.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.