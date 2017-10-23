Word of the day

The word for today is…

sensorium (noun) – 1. The part of the brain that receives and coordinates all the stimuli conveyed to various sensory centres.

2. The entire sensory system of the body.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Seat of the soul” in the brain, 1640s, from Late Latin sensorium, from sens-, past participle stem of sentire “to feel” + -orium.