Word of the day

by Korau on October 23, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

sensorium (noun) – 1. The part of the brain that receives and coordinates all the stimuli conveyed to various sensory centres.
2. The entire sensory system of the body.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Seat of the soul” in the brain, 1640s, from Late Latin sensorium, from sens-, past participle stem of sentire “to feel” + -orium.

 

