Word of the day

The word for today is…
serotinal (adj) – Pertaining to or occurring in late summer.
Source : Dictionary.com
Etymology : Serotinal “developing late” is a rare word, restricted to the biological sciences, e.g., botany and entomology. Serotinal comes from the Latin adjective sērōtinus “late, coming or ripening late” and derives from the adverb sērō “at a late hour, late.” A related form, sēra (hora) means evening (hour), as in the Italian greeting buona sera “good evening.” Serotinal entered English in the late 19th century.
