Word of the day

The word for today is…

sinecure (noun) – 1. A position or office that requires little or no work but provides a salary.

2. (Archaic) An ecclesiastical benefice not attached to the spiritual duties of a parish.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1660s, “church benefice with an emolument but without parish duties,” from Medieval Latin beneficium sine cura “benefice without care” (of souls), from Latin sine “without” + cura, ablative singular of cura “care”.