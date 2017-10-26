Word of the day

The word for today is…
sobersides (noun) – (Slang) A humourless or habitually serious person.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : Sobersides was first recorded in the late 1600s or early 1700s. It’s a blend of the words sober and side.
