Word of the day

The word for today is…

tittle (noun) – 1. A small diacritic mark, such as an accent, vowel mark, or dot over an i.

2. The tiniest bit; an iota.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Small stroke or point in writing,” late 14c. (Wyclif, in Matthew v.18), translating Latin apex in Late Latin sense of “accent mark over a vowel,” which itself translates Greek keraia (literally “a little horn”), used by the Greek grammarians of the accents and diacritical points, in this case a Biblical translation of Hebrew qots, literally “thorn, prick,” used of the little lines and projections by which the Hebrew letters of similar form differ from one another.

Compare tilde, which is the Spanish form of the same word.