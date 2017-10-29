Word of the day

The word for today is…
tosspot (noun) – 1. (archaic or literary) a habitual drinker, a drunkard.
2. (British slang) a stupid or contemptible person.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : “Heavy drinker,” 1560s, from toss + pot.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.