Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

So, Jacinda wants unemployment under 4%, how’s she going to do that? Pass a law?
0

Word of the day

by Korau on October 29, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

tosspot (noun) – 1. (archaic or literary) a habitual drinker, a drunkard.
2. (British slang) a stupid or contemptible person.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : “Heavy drinker,” 1560s, from toss + pot.

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
64%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu