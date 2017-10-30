Word of the day

The word for today is…
tsunami (noun) – A very large ocean wave caused by an underwater earthquake or volcanic eruption.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1896, in reference to the one that struck Japan that year on June 15, from Japanese tsunami, from tsu “harbor” + nami “waves.”
