Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu

Must read

What's hot

The Nanny State meddling has only just begun
0

Word of the day

by Korau on October 31, 2017 at 6:15am

The word for today is…

ululate (verb) – To howl, wail, or lament loudly, especially by alternating rapidly between two high-pitched sounds.

Source : The Free Dictionary

Etymology : 1620s, back-formation from ululation, or else from Latin ululatus, past participle of ululare.

 

THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.

Tagged:
Print
69%
Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Menu