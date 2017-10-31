Word of the day

The word for today is…
ululate (verb) – To howl, wail, or lament loudly, especially by alternating rapidly between two high-pitched sounds.
Source : The Free Dictionary
Etymology : 1620s, back-formation from ululation, or else from Latin ululatus, past participle of ululare.
